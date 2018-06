The Jungle Book Official U.S. Teaser Trailer

Show Transcript

[SOUND] [NOISE] [SOUND] Are you alone out here? What are you doing so deep in the jungle? [SOUND] Don't you know what you are? [SOUND] I know what you are, I know where you came from. [MUSIC] Poor sweet little cub [MUSIC] I'll keep you close. [MUSIC] Let go of your fear now. [music] Trust in me. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

[SOUND] [NOISE] [SOUND] Are you alone out here? What are you doing so deep in the jungle? [SOUND] Don't you know what you are? [SOUND] I know what you are, I know where you came from. [MUSIC] Poor sweet little cub [MUSIC] I'll keep you close. [MUSIC] Let go of your fear now. [music] Trust in me. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]