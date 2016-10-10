Julianne Moore's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

If 2015 was Julianne Moore's year for an awards circuit sweep (remember when she won the best actress Oscar for her work in Still Alice?), then 2016 is for winning an even more competitive title: first in style.

For our second InStyle Awards, we've named Moore as the No. 1 best dressed star in Hollywood. In this year alone, she has gone from minimalism in a clean and simple Giorgio Armani gown at the BAFTAs to maximalism in a beaded lime green Givenchy Haute Couture creation with ribcage-exposing cutouts at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Basically, there hasn't been a red carpet where we didn't crave more from Moore. Pinpointing her top five was difficult, but we did it: Watch the video above to see her best red carpet moments from the year and see the rest of InStyle's 50 Best Dressed for 2016 here.