Julianne Moore's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

InStyle Staff
Oct 10, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

If 2015 was Julianne Moore's year for an awards circuit sweep (remember when she won the best actress Oscar for her work in Still Alice?), then 2016 is for winning an even more competitive title: first in style.

For our second InStyle Awards, we've named Moore as the No. 1 best dressed star in Hollywood. In this year alone, she has gone from minimalism in a clean and simple Giorgio Armani gown at the BAFTAs to maximalism in a beaded lime green Givenchy Haute Couture creation with ribcage-exposing cutouts at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Basically, there hasn't been a red carpet where we didn't crave more from Moore. Pinpointing her top five was difficult, but we did it: Watch the video above to see her best red carpet moments from the year and see the rest of InStyle's 50 Best Dressed for 2016 here.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Julianne Moore may have swept the award shows [UNKNOWN] 2015 but this year she won the red carpet. Lets count down her top 5 looks. Coming in at number 1 is this white fishtail gown by Giorgio Armani that she wear at the BAFTA Awards. We love the streamlined look from the front with just the right amount of drama in the back thanks to a cascade of black ribbons. For the Golden Globes, the actress chose all over navy sequins from Tom Ford. Far from over the top, the shimmering gown made her look sleek and glamorous. The lime green color of the Givenchy Couture Number she wore to the SAG awards, Is admittedly a hard color to pull off, but she does it with a plum. It's a stunning contrast against her red hair. At the Academy Awards the actress proved that black gowns are far from boring in a Chanel number with a plunging neckline. The beading along the bodice provided extra wow factor. The actress went all out daring for the Cafe Society premiere and opening night gala at Cann It featured a fierce snake motif crafted from sequins and peak a boo shear panels. [MUSIC]

