Julianne Moore Says Being a Redhead Icon Can Be Tough

It is a lot of pressure to be a beauty icon for a large portion of the human race, but if anyone can do it, it's Julianne Moore. Last night on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert addressed the topic with the Academy Award winner, whom he referred to as a "ginger icon."

"When you think redhead, you think of Julianne Moore: a beautiful, talented redhead," he said. "That's nice," she said as the audience applauded.

Colbert then went into some interesting questions. "How do you feel about the myth or rumors that gingers have no soul?"

"I have complicated feelings about it, about being a redhead in general," Moore said. "I think because people have expectations that your hair has something to do with your personality that you're feisty or you're sexy."

Colbert said he had read a study that redheads can take more pain and Moore agreed saying, "I'm very tough. Very tough redhead. I can take a lot of pain," she said. She then tried to get the host to pinch her arm.

"I don't even know what to begin to know what would happen to me if I did that to you. You're an Oscar winner! I think the U.N. would be called," he said. "You're an international star!"

The Hunger Games actress went on to explain how as a child she hated being a redhead with freckles but she eventually came to accept it. "So I wrote a book about it!" she said of her children's series Freckleface Strawberry. Watch the full interview in the video at top.