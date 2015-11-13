Julia Roberts's Hilarious First Fan Encounter Was in a Surprising Location

It's hard to believe there was a time when Julia Roberts wasn't famous, but in the late 1980s—pre-Pretty Woman—she was just starting out as an actress. So when she went home to Georgia after 1988's Mystic Pizza had come out, she did not expect to get recognized when she went to see a movie at the local mall—and she especially didn't expect to have an unusual fan encounter in the bathroom of all places.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the star of the upcoming Secret in Their Eyes shared the funny story of one of her earliest impromptu interactions with a fan. She and her mom and younger sister caught a movie (at a mall where she once "delightfully" served snacks and frozen yogurt) and after the film the actress headed to the restroom.

RELATED: Julia Roberts's Kids Have Grown Up So Fast—See Their Family Photo

"I was in the bathroom and a voice suddenly said, 'Girl in stall No. 1, were you in Mystic Pizza?'" Roberts said. "And suddenly, like this, a pen and a piece of paper [came under the door]."

"I went 'Uh-huh. My hands are busy. Maybe in a minute,'" she said. Not so glamorous! Watch Roberts share the hilarious encounter in the video at top.