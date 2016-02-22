Watch Julia Roberts Stun in New Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Film

Life is certainly beautiful for the lovely Julia Roberts. Just a few weeks ago we saw the star in the preview for her new film Mother's Day, and now she's starring in the latest campaign for Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle.

Roberts dazzles throughout each scene in a Alexandre Vauthier gown, which is embroidered with 700 Swarovski crystals by Maison Lesage. And just like her beautiful dress, her makeup was also perfectly styled. Genevieve Herr worked her magic on the star and we've got the exact Lancôme products that were used in the short.

The makeup pro first created an even base usuing Teint Miracle ($47; saks.com) before adding a flush of color with the Blush Subtil in Rose Flush ($32; nordstrom.com). To sculpt those sultry eyes Herr combined Color Design Eyeshadow Palettes in #602 and #313 ($50 each; macys.com). A few strokes of Le Crayon Khôl in Black Ebony and Purple Dusk ($26 each; nordstrom.com) dramatized the look, while Grandiôse Mascara in Noir Mirifique ($32; sephora.com) added dimension. Robert's perfect pout was tinted with Color Design in Haute Nude #124 ($23; nordstrom.com) to seal the deal on the glamorous look.

Press play at the top to see the beauty in action.