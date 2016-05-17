See How Julia Roberts's Style Has Changed, from 1990 to Now

Whenever she's on the red carpet (heck, even when she's not), Julia Roberts gives us something to talk about. Whether she's in a refined black gown, a sleek jumpsuit, or an embellished flirty mini, Roberts dresses for the moment, always staying true to herself.

For a self-proclaimed "not fashion-y" person, we'd have to say our June cover girl has a pretty good command of it. Watch the video above to see our roundup of her most memorable red carpet looks throughout her career, and to read our full interview with the star, where she chats with InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman about conscious unplugging ("It’s about allowing time to just exist," she says), fashion superstardom, and the likelihood of a My Best Friend's Wedding 2. Pick up the June issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Michelangelo Di Battista