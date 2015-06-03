Jude Law Has a Rough Time Playing Bowling Ball Pool with Jimmy Fallon

It's every frat dude's dream come true: a giant pool table that uses bowling balls instead of billiards. Fittingly, Jude Law and Jimmy Fallon cracked open a couple of bottles of beer before playing The Tonight Show's epic game on Tuesday.

The Spy actor graciously (or perhaps gratefully) let Fallon break as ragtime music played in the background. The host didn't make a shot, and Law sunk a red solid on the next round. Fallon then nailed a stripe, but scratched on his turn. "Where does it go once it goes in there," he wondered, peering down into the pocket. "Is this going to land on Seth Meyers's desk?"

He finally fished the ball out, but what followed was a full three minutes (an eternity on live, late-night television!) of painful near-misses on both their parts before Fallon sunk his second stripe for the win.

Click the video above to watch two grown men say "Awwwwww!" and "Ooooooooh" over and over again.

