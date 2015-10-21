Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Is Pretty Badass in the New Joy Trailer

If you weren't already excited to see Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper reunite in David O. Russell's new film, Joy, the just-released extended trailer will do the trick.

Based on the life of Joy Mangano (played by Lawrence), the inventor and founder of Ingenious Designs, Russell's forthcoming drama chronicles Mangano's life from ages 10 to 40 and explores what it was like for her to become the family matriarch and head of a business dynasty.

"I want you to remember something because a lot of times people get nice things and they start to think differently," Lawrence says at the start of the trailer. "We got here from hard work, patience, and humility, so I want to tell you don’t think the world owes you anything because it doesn’t. The world doesn’t owe you a thing." This line seems to be the central point of the film, as Joy built her empire on her own ideas and creativity.

According to Russell, who opened up to Entertainment Weekly, "It’s about emotion and about people and humanity and what is ridiculous and ordinary about them but where that becomes extraordinary and magical. That’s that place where we live."

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is jam-packed with plot points. We witness everything from Joy's childhood to her marriage to some pretty badass scenes featuring Lawrence​ and a shot gun. Watch it above and catch the movie when it hits theaters Christmas Day.