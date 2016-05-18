Watch Josh Peck Do His Best Justin Bieber on Lip Sync Battle

Grandfathered co-stars Josh Peck and Christina Milian face off on this week’s Lip Sync Battle, and for their first performances both contestants chose to channel a couple of the hottest pop stars of the day. Earlier this week we got a sneak peek of Christina Milian doing her best Jenner Lopez, and the star looked hot, hot, hot while performing “Waiting for Tonight.”

Now we have a first look at her competition: Peck channels Justin Bieber while lip-syncing to “What Do You Mean?” in a hilarious new clip. In the preview, the former Drake & Josh star shimmies, twerks, and gets down with his competition, running over to ask Milian, “What do you mean?”

Watch the above teaser to see the former Nickelodeon star transform into Bieber, and tune in to Spike on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET for the full battle.