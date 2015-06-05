Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Performance of "David After Dentist" Deserves an Oscar

A little over a year ago, Joseph Gordon-Levitt recreated the viral YouTube video "David After Dentist" for Jimmy Kimmel Live! It was a cute sketch, but seeing behind the scenes takes it to a whole other level.

"When I watched your performance, I asked the director, 'Was he going from cue cards? How did this happen?'" Kimmel marveled when the actor stopped by the show on Thursday. "You had the timing down to the point where I asked them to put you side by side with the kid ... it really boggles my mind."

"I like learning lines, I like figuring out the timing," Gordon-Levitt said after Kimmel aired the unedited clip. "You didn't ask me to memorize it, but I had it in front of me and I was like, 'This is actually a brilliant scene!'"

Click the video above to see why Kimmel was so impressed.

