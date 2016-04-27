Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley Face Intense Pressure in the Snowden Trailer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has played a lovable goofball, a trusted associate to Batman, and even a porn addict, but we’ve never seen him in a role like this. The actor transforms into Edward Snowden for a film about the former NSA contractor, and we finally have the movie’s first trailer.

In the tense clips, JGL stars alongside Shailene Woodley, who plays his girlfriend Lindsay Mills. Nicolas Cage, Melissa Leo, and Scott Eastwood are also part of the star-studded cast. “There’s something going on in the government that’s really wrong, and I can’t ignore it,” Gordon-Levitt says in the trailer, mimicking Snowden’s voice. “I just want to get this data to the world.”

Before taking on the role, the new dad traveled to Russia in order to meet with the whistleblower. “I left knowing without a doubt that what [Snowden] did, he did because he believed it was the right thing to do, that he believed it would help the country he loves,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Watch the trailer above for a first look at the controversial new film.