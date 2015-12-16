Jonathan Groff Teaches Stephen Colbert His Hamilton King George Walk—Beyonce Is a Fan!

The new Broadway musical Hamilton is seeing record ticket sales and getting rave reviews but most importantly, Beyonce is a fan.

Jonathan Groff, who stars as King George in the show, told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Tuesday that when Beyonce and Jay-Z came to see the show, they came backstage and were so "generous with everyone and gave specific words to everyone in the show. They were really watching." He said when Bey got to him she said, "You were the King? I want to steal your walk." As you can imagine, the huge Beyonce fan had quite a reaction. "And the floor opened up and I fell into my grave," he said.

Of course, Groff then had to show the audience this Beyonce-coveted walk and he wanted Colbert to do it with him. Groff instructed him, "Imagine you've got a crown on your head that weighs like 50 pounds, you're in a giant cape so you're basically weighed down with a lot of poundage. But you're also in heels." Colbert did a surprisingly great job on getting the King George walk down in one try. Perhaps Beyonce should watch this clip for some tips!

Watch Groff and Colbert do Beyonce's new favorite walk in the clip above.