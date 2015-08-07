Jon Stewart Signs Off from The Daily Show with Help from Our Favorite Alums

After 16 hilarious years of giving the world the news it really wanted (and needed) to hear, Jon Stewart signed off from The Daily Show Thursday, and no less than 45 friends and former correspondents stopped by to say farewell.

The group didn’t just include regulars like Samantha Bee, Jessica Williams, and Jason Jones. Senior Evil Correspondent Darth Vader came by to complain that Jon had once compared him to Dick Cheney, Olivia Munn pretended to think they were celebrating Stewart’s 70th birthday (complete with a cake), and even the head of Arby’s, the fast food chain that Stewart mercilessly poked fun at for years, showed the host some good-natured ribbing: “I’m Paul Brown, CEO of Arby’s, brought to you by Jon Stewart: It’s like TV threw up on your face.”

Politicians that were often at the receiving end of Stewart’s jokes showed their love too, albeit in a slightly more aggressive way, like when John McCain said, “So long, jackass!”

Things got serious (and a little teary on this end) as well. When Stewart’s most famous alum, Stephen Colbert, gave this heartfelt speech: “You were infuriatingly good at your job,” he said. "All of us who were lucky enough to work with you for 16 years are better at our jobs because we got to watch you do yours.”

Before sending everyone off with a surprise performance by Bruce Springsteen, Stewart left us with a final message. “Nothing ends,” he said. “It’s just a continuation. It’s a pause in the conversation, so rather than saying goodbye or goodnight, I’m just going to say: I’m going to go get a drink." Hope to run into you at the bar, Jon. Click the video above to watch the correspondents' farewell, and watch Colbert's full goodbye below.

