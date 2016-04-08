Jon Snow Is Dead in This New Game of Thrones Clip

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth on HBO’s hit Game of Thrones, appeared on Conan Thursday night and brought with him a new clip that reveals the most detailed look at the fate of fan-favorite Jon Snow so far.

In the video, Davos stands guard over the character’s motionless body along with Jon's direwolf, Ghost, and other loyalists to the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. Ser Alliser Thorne, Olly, and others try to break down the door to get into the locked room, possibly to seize the corpse or put an end to the men who were loyal to Jon. “I’ve never been much of a fighter. Apologies for what you’re about to see,” Davos says before drawing his sword.

While it’s hard to deny that Jon is dead at the start of Season 6, we’re still holding out hope that he’ll come back to life with some stroke of magic—after all, Melisandre did just arrive at Castle Black. One thing we’ve learned from watching Game of Thrones is that anything can happen.

Head to the 1:50 mark in the video above to watch the new Game of Thrones clip.