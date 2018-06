Jon Hamm Emmy's Speech

Show Transcript

[APPLAUSE] There has been a terrible mistake clearly. [LAUGH] Thank you for that. This is impossible. It is impossible to be named with all of those extraordinary gentlemen. It is impossible to be standing here, up here. It's impossible to have done this show with this incredible show, with these incredible people, our incredible writers, our incredible crew, the network and studio who put this on, Lionsgate and AMC, am I saying that right?

