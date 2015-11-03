Jon Hamm Threw a Party For Emmy Losers with Amy Poehler Before His Big Win

After 15 straight nominating losses for his role as Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm says he had become pretty good at losing. He did finally—finally!—win the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series this year but insisted, "I'm not good at winning. I'd had very little practice at it," he told Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday. He even said he was getting into [Susan] Lucci territory before this year. "You're Man-Lucci," Meyers pointed out, referring to the daytime soap legend who finally broke her Emmy-losing streak after 19 nods. "That's a lovely name," said Hamm.

But Hamm had gotten so used to losing that he and fellow frequent Emmy "loser" Amy Poehler decided to have a post-Emmy party for just the losers one year. "We were so certain we were going to lose so we called it the Losers' Lounge. There's more losers than winners so why shouldn't they get a party too? And why shouldn't it be our party cause we can always get in and we don't have to stand in line," he told Meyers. The one rule? "If you won an Emmy, you couldn't come. Don't even bring it. We don't want to see it." However, Emmy winners could finagle their way in if they were willing to make a "pretty hefty donation to a charity of our choice," Hamm said with a smile. And apparently both Emmy winners Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus abided by these rules and managed to get into the Losers' Lounge.

In all seriousness, he said it was great when Fey announced his name this year when he won as they are old friends and had worked together on so many shows. However, he is convinced that he only got a standing ovation from the audience because they had electric shockers in their chairs. We don't think so, Jon! Watch Hamm talk more about his Emmy win in the clip above.