See Michelle Obama's Hairstylist's Secrets for Keeping a Blowout Fresh

It is possible for a killer blowout to stay fresh—if you have the right bit of pro-intel. In the name of good hair days everywhere, we’ve enlisted FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s go-to hairstylist Johnny Wright to answer some of our most common hair conundrums. First up: The key to keeping your wavy blowout look like you just left the salon.

According to Wright, most of the work required to maintain your blowout’s waves is done when you’re sleeping—yes really! The pro suggests swapping your cotton pillowcases for satin ones. “This helps not to interrupt the style so much and will keep the actual curls in place,” he says.

RELATED: See Exactly How to Get Jessica Alba’s Waves in Five Minutes Flat

Nighttime routines aside, he stresses that it’s important not to use a curling iron everyday for quick touch ups because it can cause breakage. If you can’t resist picking up a hot tool, Wright recommends using one that’s dual voltage and has heat control such as Corioless The Magic Wand ($89; amazon.com) so it can be used on a lower setting.

Hit play on the video above to get all of Wright’s pro-tips. Then, go forth and get your blowout on.