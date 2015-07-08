Johnny Depp Surprises Sick Children Dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

Captain Jack Sparrow made a very special appearance at a children’s hospital in Australia this week. Well, kinda.

Captain Jack Sparrow made a very special appearance at a children's hospital in Australia this week. Well, kinda. Ready? Smile. Yes, Johnny Depp dressed in full Captain Jack garb took some time out of shooting the newest Pirates of the Caribbean movie to visit Sick kids in a Brisbane hospital. And of course the patients couldn't have been happier to meet with the famous pirate. I'm Captain Jack Sparrow. During his visit, Depp met with kids like seven year old Max Bennett who was in a medically induced coma just a few weeks ago. Max's mother told ABC News Australia it was really beautiful. He came on the condition that he wasn't pushed along and crowded by adults. And he could spend as much time as he wanted with the kids. But this isn't the first time Jack Sparrow has made some time to visit sick children. Depp said last year he carries his pirates costume around with him at all times just in case there's a children's hospital nearby. Talk about incredible.

