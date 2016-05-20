Johnny Depp Looked So Much Like Justin Bieber as a Teen

Nowadays, Johnny Depp and Justin Bieber couldn’t be more different: One is a legendary Hollywood actor and part-time rock star, while the other is a newly blonde pop star on a worldwide tour. But back when they were both starting out as young musicians, the two could have been doppelgängers.

Depp stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and the host brought up the actor’s early days as a musician. “When you started, you were how old when you started playing? Like too young to be in bars,” DeGeneres asked.

“Oh yeah, I mean I started playing at 12 and at 13 I was playing in bars,” Depp joked. The host then called up an old photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star where he looks just like Justin Bieber, and even Depp couldn’t deny the resemblance.

Courtesy Ellen Tube

“He just looks like he might be a little cleaner than me … Spiritually, I mean,” the actor said.

No, he’s not. And I love Justin, he’s my friend, but he’s not,” DeGeneres joked.

Watch the video above to see just how much these two stars looked alike.