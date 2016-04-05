John Travolta Swears He Stays Out of His Teenage Daughter’s Dating Life: "I Don’t Ask Anything"

John Travolta appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today in honor of the season finale of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and talked about something even more controversial than the O.J. trial: his daughter’s dating life. Ella Travolta is already 16 years old, and her dad swears he doesn’t get involved in her relationship status.

“I don’t interfere with that,” he tells DeGeneres. “She has two guys that she hangs out with. I don’t ask anything about what they say or do with each other.”

With that, the talk show host turns her attention to mom Kelly Preston in the audience. “I know everything,” Preston says, telling DeGeneres that Ella is not dating. “Let’s keep it that way,” Travolta quips.

While she may not be dating, she is driving! Ella spills that she has never tried parallel parking, and is whisked off the set to practice the tricky skill in front of a TV audience, possibly the worst environment for a nervous teenage driver.

Watch the full clip above to Ella get into a little fender bender with DeGeneres and her dad in the back seat.