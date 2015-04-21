John Stamos Confirms Full House’s Return to TV

Everywhere you look, there’s a heart—and another new Netflix series. The latest one will have '90s nostalgia lovers rejoicing: John Stamos announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a Full House spin-off is in our future.“I’m gonna give you the exclusive: Five minutes ago they called—they sealed the deal,” Stamos told the host last night. “We’ve been working on this for many, many years.”

Kimmel asked the question on everyone’s minds: “Will there be Olsen twins?”

“If we can’t get the Olsen twins, we’re gonna dress you up,” Stamos joked. “We’re gonna try to get everybody in the first hour special, and then it will go into the spin-off.”

The 13-episode series will start with a reunion special and then follow the adventures of D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her own three boys after the famous San Francisco home gets turned over to them. (Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber will also return as Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler.)

It's official. Nearly 29 years after it first appeared, Full House will be coming back to TV. And Uncle Jessie himself broke the news during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. [APPLAUSE] Five minutes ago, they called. They sealed the deal. It's a labor of love. And we've been literally trying for so many years to do it. Right, and I think we finally got it perfect and they just, five minutes ago said, you can give the exclusive to Jimmy Kimmel, so I've just given it. Oh, that's nice, thank you, I appreciate that. Of course, the vague John Stammos keeps referring to there, is Netflix. The actor confirmed the company has ordered a brand new 13 episode season of the classic 90s sitcom. Dubbed Fuller House, the revival will star veterans Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Bob Saget and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Collier and Laurie Laughlin are also reportedly in discussions to appear. Stamos told Kimmel, Monday, the new season will focus on DJ Tanner and her children, her sister Stephanie Tanner, and their cooky neighbor Kimmy Kibler. And don't worry, Stamos says Uncle Jessie will make some guest appearances here and there too. According to a statement obtained by several media outlets, Netflix is eager to add Fuller House to it's. TV family. As big fans of the original Full House, we are thrilled to be able to introduce Fuller House's new narrative to existing fans worldwide. And Full House fans are even more thrilled. As a writer for People perfectly put it," Have mercy! Full House is officially coming back to TV.". But still not everyone was onboard with the reboot. Vanity Fair even called Full House 90s nostalgia gone horribly wrong. Well like it or not the new season is set to premier sometimes in 2016. As Michelle Tanner once said, you got it dude.

