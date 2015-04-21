John Stamos Confirms Full House’s Return to TV

Everywhere you look, there’s a heart—and another new Netflix series. The latest one will have '90s nostalgia lovers rejoicing: John Stamos announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a Full House spin-off is in our future.“I’m gonna give you the exclusive: Five minutes ago they called—they sealed the deal,” Stamos told the host last night. “We’ve been working on this for many, many years.”

Kimmel asked the question on everyone’s minds: “Will there be Olsen twins?”

“If we can’t get the Olsen twins, we’re gonna dress you up,” Stamos joked. “We’re gonna try to get everybody in the first hour special, and then it will go into the spin-off.”

The 13-episode series will start with a reunion special and then follow the adventures of D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her own three boys after the famous San Francisco home gets turned over to them. (Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber will also return as Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler.)

