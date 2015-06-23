You'll Never Guess Who First Convinced Joe Manganiello to Star in Magic Mike

Joshua Lyon
Jun 23, 2015 @ 8:45 am

The citizens of the world owe a debt of gratitude to Chris Rock. Without him, we might never have seen Joe Manganiello don a thong.

The Magic Mike XXL star explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday that he was shooting a film with Rock in Atlanta when he was first offered the role in the original movie. “I said, ‘I got this script that’s about male strippers, and you know, I’m this naked werewolf guy on TV and it’s like man, I’m kind of a guy’s guy, and I think like guys are going to hate me if I keep doing this.’”

Rock's sage advice? “He said, ‘Man, guys are going to hate you anyway. Unless you have a sword and you’re slashing thousands of people. Then they’ll like you.” Once Manganiello told him that Steven Soderbergh was going to direct, Rock told him, “You gotta do it.” Hear about Manganiello’s four-hour dance scene and his long history with co-star Matt Bomer here:

Show Transcript

Now if we know anything about Joe Manganiello, it's that he's certainly comfortable with his own body and why shouldn't he be? Thanks in part to his handsome physique, the first Magic Mike movie grossed over 167 million worldwide. But turns out, Joe wasn't always so sure of himself. In fact, he had some serious doubts about being in the saucy flick at all. But Joe told Seth Meyers he ended up deciding to accept the Magic Mike role because of one person in particular: Chris Rock? Yeah, I got this script about male strippers and, you know, I'm this naked werewolf guy on TV and it's like, man I just, I'm kind of a guy's guy. And I think, like, guys are going to hate me if I keep doing this. Yeah. And he said, man, guys are going to hate you anyway. Yes, the age old piece of wisdom, hater's gonna hate. Always relevent, right Taylor Swift? But Joe told Seth that wasn't the only thing he was unsure about. Before he chose the acting route he said he was seriously thinking about playing college basketball and ultimately becoming an FBI agent. Well, we're certainly glad Joe decided to become a hunky actor instead. You can check him out in the newest Magic Mike movie when it hits theaters July 1st. And we can all thank Chris Rock later.

