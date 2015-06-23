You'll Never Guess Who First Convinced Joe Manganiello to Star in Magic Mike

The citizens of the world owe a debt of gratitude to Chris Rock. Without him, we might never have seen Joe Manganiello don a thong.

The Magic Mike XXL star explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday that he was shooting a film with Rock in Atlanta when he was first offered the role in the original movie. “I said, ‘I got this script that’s about male strippers, and you know, I’m this naked werewolf guy on TV and it’s like man, I’m kind of a guy’s guy, and I think like guys are going to hate me if I keep doing this.’”

Rock's sage advice? “He said, ‘Man, guys are going to hate you anyway. Unless you have a sword and you’re slashing thousands of people. Then they’ll like you.” Once Manganiello told him that Steven Soderbergh was going to direct, Rock told him, “You gotta do it.” Hear about Manganiello’s four-hour dance scene and his long history with co-star Matt Bomer here:

