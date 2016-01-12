Joanne Froggatt on Downton Abbey's Final Day: "Everybody Just Started Crying"

Even after nearly six seasons, actress Joanne Froggatt is still amazed by Downton Abbey's success, especially in America. When the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the host pointed out that it was very rare for such a British show to be a hit in the U.S., much less one on PBS.

"We were super surprised. It's just been amazing," Froggatt told Jimmy Kimmel. "Every time we come to the States we have such a warm welcome. ... And I do think the American viewers have been such a big part of spreading the word of Downton across the world. And it's when we realized the show was becoming really successful—when you guys liked it."

"On behalf of all of us, you're welcome," Kimmel said.

As for whether there was crying on the last day of filming, Froggatt said even the "big burly macho" male members of the crew shed a few tears. Kimmel noted, "We barely get to see English people cry. I think as Americans we do a lot of crying. I'd love to have some more of that. Maybe you can cry after the music today,"

"I'll see what I can do," said Froggatt.

Watch Froggatt talk about Downton Abbey's final days in the video at top.