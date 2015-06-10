J.Lo Will Make You Wish It Were Friday in Prince Royce's New Music Video

It may still be hump day, but we’re ready to take on the weekend and hit the dance floor thanks to Prince Royce’s new music video for "Back It Up."

Featuring Pitbull and Latin diva Jennifer Lopez, the song is nothing but pure musical fun and will make you want to grab a friend and, well, back it up. Set on the grounds of a majestic poolside mansion with lush gardens and plenty of opportunity to soak up the sun, Royce, Lopez, and Pitbull command the camera’s attention between shots of their sexy impromptu dance party. Royce may look dapper, between his fitted gray bomber jacket and white Versace sneakers—as does Pitbull in his usual all-white blazer-and-pant combo—but it’s J.Lo who truly steals the spotlight.

The curvy star plays Royce’s love interest in the video and does so seductively in four different outfits. She’s seen in a revealing cutout bathing suit, a short, white dress with eyelets, a stunning deep-V bathing suit paired with an oversize hat, and a ensemble of a leather crop top and sweatpants. Lopez also channels her Puerto Rican roots by signing a verse entirely in Spanish. Is it Friday yet?

Watch the video at top now!

