J.Lo and A-Rod Hit the Gym on Her 48th Birthday 

For most of us, birthdays are all about indulgence. You know: digging into a Sprinkles cupcake, downing a flute of something bubbly, going back for a second Sprinkles cupcake...
But as you undoubtedly have guessed by now, J.Lo is not most of us. (Need proof? Just check out her abs.) So, when it came time to celebrate the big 4-8, the triple threat...um, hit the gym.
Now, to be fair, the World of Dance judge did do a little of the sugar-and-champagne thing over the weekend.
But come Monday, she was right back on the workout wagon. Lopez was spotted in Miami, headed to a sweat sesh with her favorite plus one. The birthday girl looked comfy but chic in a cheerful yellow tank and patterned Niyama Sol leggings ($88; niyamasol.com) that showed off her world-famous curves. J.Lo piled her thick hair on top of her head in a bun, and accessorized with a simple gold necklace and aviator shades.
This isn't the first time this sporty couple has had a tandem workout. When they're not making us feel faint from their sheer glamor on the red carpet, J.Lo and A-Rod have taken bike rides and hit the gym in matching black leggings.
What a balanced pair.