Jimmy Kimmel's Advice for New Dad Joseph Gordon-Levitt May Surprise You

Meredith Lepore
Nov 19, 2015 @ 9:15 am

Now that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a dad, he is probably looking for great parenting advice and Jimmy Kimmel, a father of three, has many tips to give out. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the host told Gordon-Levitt that he should never hire a young, male babysitter. Though in Hollywood one might think not hiring a young female nanny would be better advice, but Kimmel warned, "Don't hire a boy to watch him. You can't let a young man in your home unattended."

Gordon-Levitt argued that "I'm a young man and I'm good at watching him." 

"But you can be trusted at home. A young Jimmy Kimmel, for instance, cannot," he told him. 

Gordon-Levitt admitted he didn't have much babysitting experience growing up. Kimmel pointed out he probably didn't need that extra money as he was on a television show (3rd Rock from the Sun). "I was making that acting money," Gordon-Levitt joked. "But I'm a dad now so I babysit my kid, but it's not babysitting." Kimmel pointed out that he should not call it babysitting or he will get in a lot of trouble. Good advice, Jimmy!

The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Fellow Robots, welcomed a son this past August

Watch more of Gordon-Levitt's interview by clicking on the image above. 

