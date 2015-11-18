Jimmy Kimmel Crowns People Magazine's Newest Sexiest Man Alive

Jimmy Kimmel crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2015 during Tuesday night's show. And the winner is ...

Show Transcript

People magazine sexiest man alive issue is almost here, and we all know what that means. It's all time for Jimmy Kimmel to name the lucky guy for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And the handsome, gorgeous, insanely attractive winner is Are you David Beckham? Woo-hoo! Yes, I am. [APPLAUSE] Yes, the 40 year old soccer star, David Beckham is the Sexiest Man Alive for 2015. Talk about a goal. And the father of four says he could not have been more surprised by the honor which was last held by Thor heart-throb Chris Hemsworth last year. For me, it's nice to have that kind of title to describe my wife from time to time and my oldest from time to time. Gotta love a guy who doesn't shy away from the humble brag. You can check out more of what David had to say about his sexiest man alive title when the issue hits newsstands later this week.

