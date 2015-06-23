Jimmy Kimmel Convinces Kids to Serve Their Dads Breakfast in the Shower

This year, the annual Jimmy Kimmel Live! Father's Day YouTube challenge offered a G-rated take on the recent "dad bod" craze.

"In the past, we asked kids to squirt their dads with a hose. One year, we asked them to ‘hop on pop’ while he was sleeping in bed. We had children dump breakfast on their dad in bed," the host explained Monday night. "And this year I asked you to serve your father breakfast in the shower, while he was showering."

Click the video above to watch the kids of America serve up some very soggy eggs to their doting dads.

