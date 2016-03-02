Jillian Michaels Is Engaged! Watch Her Surprise Proposal (and Try Not to Cry)

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels popped the question by screening a special romantic comedy for partner Heidi Rhoades: their own love story.

On Tuesday's season finale of her E! reality show Just Jillian, the fitness guru invited Rhoades, 35, to watch a movie in a private theater.

"In a world where it's tough to connect," a fake trailer began, "one woman found that someone special and came to discover that where there's love, there's hope, happiness, adventure and endless possibilities."

A montage of photos of the couple and their children Lukensia, 5, and Phoenix, 3, followed.

"I know I'm an a— a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me," Michaels, 42, asked on bended knee when the lights came up. "And even though I gave you that ring, I got a ring."

"You did? Finally?" Rhoades asked, smiling through her tears before kissing her new fiancée. Watch the proposal in the video at top.

