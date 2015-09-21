Jill Solloway at the 2015 Emmys

Show Transcript

Thank you ma for coming out, and coming to LA and coming here tonight. And something interesting about my moppa Carrie, she could tomorrow and try to find an apartment, and in 32 states it would be legal for the landlord to look her in the eye and say we don't rent to trans people. We don't have a trans tipping point yet, we have a trans civil rights problem. So go to transitquality.org and vote to pass the transit quality bill. Thank you. [APPLAUSE]

