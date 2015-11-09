Try Jessica Seinfeld's Delicious (and Healthy!) Zucchini Pasta Recipe

We all need a pasta night…or, at least, an almost-pasta night. And, when that carb-craving won’t relent, Jessica Seinfeld, founder of children’s charity Baby Buggy, suggests giving zucchini pasta a whirl. Spoiler alert: it's as delicious as it is healthy.

“We all know you can’t replace pasta with zucchini, but we can certainly try,” Seinfeld said. “And, it’s a really nice way to try and get more vegetables into your body, which I am always a proponent of.”

In the video above, Seinfeld shows us how to make zucchini pasta with a “spiralizer.” Basically, it’s this magical kitchen appliance that turns your favorite veggies—carrots, zucchini, beets, you name it!—into “noodles” for a healthier pasta alternative. Um, we’ll take two! (William-Sonoma; $50)

The best part is, Seinfeld says that making the pasta is actually a lot of fun. “The bigger the zucchini, the better the noodle. And, you can think about it this way. In the time you would have boiled your water you can have your zucchini spiralized.”

Once you’ve spiralized your zucchini noodles, Seinfeld suggests tossing them with hot marinara sauce to give the zucchini a warm, al dente texture. Next, top the dish with spicy chili flakes and Parmesan cheese for “a beautiful meat-free meal any night of the week,” Seinfeld said.

Zucchini Pasta

Serves 4

Marinara Sauce (adapted from Marcella Hazan)

28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes in puree/juice

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion, peeled and cut in half

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large zucchini

grated Parmesan, for sprinkling

For the marinara, in a medium saucepan, combine the tomatoes and their juices, the butter, onion halves, and salt.

Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Stir occasionally, mashing any large pieces of tomato with a spoon. Discard the onion before topping your pasta.

For the pasta, use a vegetable spriralizer according to the package directions to slice the zucchini into noodles. Toss with the marinara and sprinkle with Parmesan. Now, get on with guilt-free pasta night!