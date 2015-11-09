Try Jessica Seinfeld's Delicious (and Healthy!) Zucchini Pasta Recipe

Anna Hecht
Nov 09, 2015 @ 8:00 am

We all need a pasta night…or, at least, an almost-pasta night. And, when that carb-craving won’t relent, Jessica Seinfeld, founder of children’s charity Baby Buggy, suggests giving zucchini pasta a whirl. Spoiler alert: it's as delicious as it is healthy.

“We all know you can’t replace pasta with zucchini, but we can certainly try,” Seinfeld said. “And, it’s a really nice way to try and get more vegetables into your body, which I am always a proponent of.”

In the video above, Seinfeld shows us how to make zucchini pasta with a “spiralizer.” Basically, it’s this magical kitchen appliance that turns your favorite veggies—carrots, zucchini, beets, you name it!—into “noodles” for a healthier pasta alternative. Um, we’ll take two! (William-Sonoma; $50)

The best part is, Seinfeld says that making the pasta is actually a lot of fun. “The bigger the zucchini, the better the noodle. And, you can think about it this way. In the time you would have boiled your water you can have your zucchini spiralized.”

PHOTOS: Go Inside Jessica Seinfeld's Home

Once you’ve spiralized your zucchini noodles, Seinfeld suggests tossing them with hot marinara sauce to give the zucchini a warm, al dente texture. Next, top the dish with spicy chili flakes and Parmesan cheese for “a beautiful meat-free meal any night of the week,” Seinfeld said.

Zucchini Pasta
Serves 4

Marinara Sauce (adapted from Marcella Hazan)

28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes in puree/juice

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion, peeled and cut in half

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large zucchini

grated Parmesan, for sprinkling

For the marinara, in a medium saucepan, combine the tomatoes and their juices, the butter, onion halves, and salt.

Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Stir occasionally, mashing any large pieces of tomato with a spoon. Discard the onion before topping your pasta.

RELATED: Try Jessica Seinfeld's Quinoa Chip Recipe

For the pasta, use a vegetable spriralizer according to the package directions to slice the zucchini into noodles. Toss with the marinara and sprinkle with Parmesan. Now, get on with guilt-free pasta night!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi In Style. Jessica Seinfeld. Today we are making zucchini pasta. It's meat free, it's gluten free. We all know you can't replace pasta with zucchini, but we can certainly try, and it's a really nice way to get more vegetables into your body, which I'm always a [INAUDIBLE] up. And it's fun to experiment with this spiralizer, which I got for about $40. But there's definitely less expensive ones out there. Zucchini is so easy to find. It's relatively inexpensive, and it's for me, personally, one of the things I buy and don't end up using often. So I like this recipe because it just gives me another way to use. Zucchini. Let's cut off the ends of our first zucchini, place it on our spiralizer [MUSIC] hold tight, and, here they come. The bigger the zucchini, the better the noodle. [MUSIC] That pretty? It looks so pretty. I'm gonna use four zucchini for four servings. And you can think about it this way, in the time that you would've boiled water for pasta, you could get your zucchini spiralized. [SOUND] Feel free to make your own tomato sauce or use your favorite jarred sauce. Heat it up. Mm. [SOUND] We're gonna add some beautiful grated parm on here. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] And if you change your mind and you don't want this to be meatless, I say add some meatballs. [MUSIC] Some chili flakes. A beautiful meat free meal any night of the week. Week. Once you've added your tomato sauce and your cheese and your chili flakes, toss it because actually when the sauce is hot it makes your zucchini noodles nice and warm and even al dente. So you can really have that almost pasta experience in vegetables.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!