Jessica Seinfeld Shares Her "V'ice": Get Her Recipe for Peanut Butter Banana Vegan Ice Cream  

Ready to treat yourself to a frozen dessert that’s so good for you, it only tastes sinful? Here, Jessica Seinfeld, author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks and founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization that helps families in need, shows us how to whip up banana peanut butter “v'ice" cream—vegan ice cream—from home.

“It’s ready in five minutes,” Seinfeld says in the video above. “This recipe is a crowd-pleaser, it’s so delicious, and it’s really not that bad for you for a dessert.”

Creamy, cold, and made with just six ingredients you likely already have in your pantry, this recipe is sure to become a go-to for your next dinner party. Or, of course, something to simply enjoy while on the couch watching Seinfeld reruns. Bon appétit!

Peanut Butter Banana V’ice Cream

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients

4 very ripe bananas

1/4 cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

Pinch kosher salt

Directions

1. Slice bananas into 1/4-inch thick rounds and put into a zip-top plastic bag. Lay them flat in a single layer in the freezer so the rounds freeze individually. Freeze the bananas overnight.

2. Place the frozen banana slices, peanut butter, coconut oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a food processor or blender and let sit 2 or 3 minutes. Puree until creamy and smooth.

3. If you like a frozen yogurt consistency, serve immediately. If you like firmer ice cream, spoon it into a container and freeze for about an hour.