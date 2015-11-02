Jessica Seinfeld Shares Her "V'ice": Get Her Recipe for Peanut Butter Banana Vegan Ice Cream  

Anna Hecht
Nov 02, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Ready to treat yourself to a frozen dessert that’s so good for you, it only tastes sinful? Here, Jessica Seinfeld, author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks and founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization that helps families in need, shows us how to whip up banana peanut butter “v'ice" cream—vegan ice cream—from home.

“It’s ready in five minutes,” Seinfeld says in the video above. “This recipe is a crowd-pleaser, it’s so delicious, and it’s really not that bad for you for a dessert.”

Creamy, cold, and made with just six ingredients you likely already have in your pantry, this recipe is sure to become a go-to for your next dinner party. Or, of course, something to simply enjoy while on the couch watching Seinfeld reruns. Bon appétit!

VIDEO: Snack Happy with Jessica Seinfeld's Recipe for Healthy Quinoa Chips

Peanut Butter Banana V’ice Cream 

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients 

4 very ripe bananas
1/4 cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky)
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
Pinch kosher salt

VIDEO: Jessica Seinfeld's No-Fuss Fettuccine with Lemon Sauce

Directions 

1. Slice bananas into 1/4-inch thick rounds and put into a zip-top plastic bag. Lay them flat in a single layer in the freezer so the rounds freeze individually. Freeze the bananas overnight.
2. Place the frozen banana slices, peanut butter, coconut oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a food processor or blender and let sit 2 or 3 minutes. Puree until creamy and smooth.
3. If you like a frozen yogurt consistency, serve immediately. If you like firmer ice cream, spoon it into a container and freeze for about an hour.

Show Transcript

Hi, In Style. Jessica Seinfeld. Today is exciting. We are going to make vice cream, vegan ice cream. Instant ice cream, frozen bananas Peanut butter and coconut oil and it's done. First step is to freeze our bananas. Use ripe bananas. Don't be afraid using brown bananas that are using on your counter. Use them. This is the perfect recipe for them. Cut them into quarter inch coins. The reason why we slice them up evenly It's because we want them to blend smoothly in either our blender or our food processor. In your plastic bag try to arrange your banana coins in a nice single layer, so they're able to freeze individually. Lay this flat in your freezer. Take your frozen bananas and put them in your food processor or your blender. Then you can add your quarter cup of peanut butter. You can use crunchy. You can use smooth. Whatever you're into. You can use almond butter if you want. One tablespoon of coconut oil. I'm grating a little nutmeg in here. [MUSIC] I'm putting a half a teaspoon of cinnamon in here. So I've got everything in my food processor. I wait about a minute. To let the bananas thaw a little bit before I press go. [NOISE] I pulse it a few times to make sure I'm getting all the banana coins. [NOISE] See that? There you go! And it's Into a ball right before your eyes. Look at that, gorgeous! At this point I like to taste it for salt. Some peanut butters have more salt than others and so I check out and see if you wanna add little more stuff. And, in the case, I would. [NOISE] You can serve it right out of the food processor when it's nice, soft And creamy, or you can stick it back in the freezer and make it a little bit more like ice cream, ice cream. It's ready in five minutes, this recipe. It is a crowd pleaser, it's so delicious, and it's really not that bad for you, for a dessert.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!