Whip Up Jessica Seinfeld's Milano Cookie Pudding Recipe in Just 10 Minutes (Yes, We're Serious!)

Fallen out of love with your usual sweet snacks? Never fear. Jessica Seinfeld, cookbook author and founder of the children's charity Baby Buggy, just gave us a whole new reason to love homemade sweets again. Two words: Milano pudding.

In just 10 minutes of prep time, you can make Seinfeld’s signature Milano pudding recipe. Watch the video above to see Seinfeld demo how to whip up a batch of decadent vanilla pudding that is then topped off with a Milano cookie, homemade whipped cream, and chocolate shavings for a touch of glamour. The best part? It’s super simple to make. As Seinfeld put it, “Anyone can make this. If you know how to stir, you can make this.”

For Seinfeld, this pudding holds sentimental value because the key ingredient—Milano cookies—were her grandma's favorite. "I love a Milano cookie,” Seinfeld said “I think my grandmother had a Milano cookie every day in her life. So, I have a very warm spot in my heart for them.”

You, too, can make this delectable pudding a classic in your home. After all, it's so quick and easy, we have a feeling you'll be whipping up this recipe on the regular—and warming hearts in the process.

Milano Puddings

Serves 4

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch kosher salt

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon liquor, such as bourbon, brandy, or dark rum (optional)

4 cookies, such as chocolate Milano cookies

sweetened whipped cream and chocolate shavings, for serving

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk in ¼ cup of the milk, whisking until smooth, then whisk in the remaining milk. Turn the heat on to medium and cook, stirring often, until the pudding starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook, stirring, 5 minutes more until thickened. Add the butter, vanilla and liquor, if using. Stir until melted.

Divide the pudding into four 6-ounce cups. Stand a cookie upright in each. Refrigerate until completely cool, about 2 hours.

Serve topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

**How to whip cream: Pour ½ cup heavy whipping cream into a large bowl. Using a whisk, whip the cream with rapid, wide strokes. When it starts to thicken, add 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar. Continue to whip only until the cream holds its shape when you lift the whisk out of the bowl.

**How to make chocolate shavings: Hold a large chunk of chocolate in one hand and with the other hand, use a vegetable peeler to shave off thin shavings.