Whip Up Jessica Seinfeld's Milano Cookie Pudding Recipe in Just 10 Minutes (Yes, We're Serious!)

Anna Hecht
Oct 26, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Fallen out of love with your usual sweet snacks? Never fear. Jessica Seinfeld, cookbook author and founder of the children's charity Baby Buggy, just gave us a whole new reason to love homemade sweets again. Two words: Milano pudding.

In just 10 minutes of prep time, you can make Seinfeld’s signature Milano pudding recipe. Watch the video above to see Seinfeld demo how to whip up a batch of decadent vanilla pudding that is then topped off with a Milano cookie, homemade whipped cream, and chocolate shavings for a touch of glamour. The best part? It’s super simple to make. As Seinfeld put it, “Anyone can make this. If you know how to stir, you can make this.”

For Seinfeld, this pudding holds sentimental value because the key ingredient—Milano cookies—were her grandma's favorite. "I love a Milano cookie,” Seinfeld said “I think my grandmother had a Milano cookie every day in her life. So, I have a very warm spot in my heart for them.”

You, too, can make this delectable pudding a classic in your home. After all, it's so quick and easy, we have a feeling you'll be whipping up this recipe on the regular—and warming hearts in the process.

Milano Puddings
Serves 4

½ cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
pinch kosher salt
2 cups whole milk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon liquor, such as bourbon, brandy, or dark rum (optional)

4 cookies, such as chocolate Milano cookies
sweetened whipped cream and chocolate shavings, for serving

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk in ¼ cup of the milk, whisking until smooth, then whisk in the remaining milk. Turn the heat on to medium and cook, stirring often, until the pudding starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook, stirring, 5 minutes more until thickened. Add the butter, vanilla and liquor, if using. Stir until melted.

Divide the pudding into four 6-ounce cups. Stand a cookie upright in each. Refrigerate until completely cool, about 2 hours.

Serve topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

**How to whip cream: Pour ½ cup heavy whipping cream into a large bowl. Using a whisk, whip the cream with rapid, wide strokes. When it starts to thicken, add 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar. Continue to whip only until the cream holds its shape when you lift the whisk out of the bowl.

**How to make chocolate shavings: Hold a large chunk of chocolate in one hand and with the other hand, use a vegetable peeler to shave off thin shavings.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Jessica Seinfeld. Today we're making Milano pudding. In your saucepan, you're gonna add half a cup of sugar. Three tablespoons of corn starch, a pinch of salt, and a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon. And give it a whisk. So, you're gonna add your two cups of milk [MUSIC] Give it a stir and turn your heat on to medium. [MUSIC] Set your timer for five minutes. We're going to sit here and stir. As our ingredients start to thicken. Likely you have a lot of these ingredients already in your pantry, in your fridge, and you can put this on the stove, pop it in the fridge and it's ready. So here we are at five minutes. Our pudding should be getting thicker. We're gonna lower our heat to low, set our timer for another five minutes, and just keep stirring. [MUSIC] At the end of the five minutes you're pudding should be thick enough when you take your spatula out of the pudding, it holds a track. Take it off the heat. [MUSIC] Add two tablespoons of butter. [MUSIC] A teaspoon of vanilla. [MUSIC] And stir until the butter's melted. We're going to divide our pudding among four cups carefully. Try not to get it on the edges so you can look like a real pro. Okay. The moment we've been waiting for. We're gonna add our Milano cookies right in the middle. I love a Milano cookie. My grandmother had a Milano cookie, I think, every day of her life. So, I have a very warm spot in my heart for these cookies. Now we're gonna chill them for about two hours. Here we are two hours later. We've whipped our cream. A nice dollop on top or as much as you like. Shave some chocolate. I use just a carrot peeler to shave chocolate on top. Very glamorous. And our Milano pudding. Simple, elegant, delicious. Anyone can make this. If you know how to stir, you do this.

