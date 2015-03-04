Master the Cocktail Party: Jessica Seinfeld On How to Create a Delectable Spread of Snacks

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs, and three children. Here, Seinfeld gives us her entertaining tips to help us prepare for the perfect cocktail party.

When it comes to throwing a winning cocktail party, Jessica Seinfeld believes it's all about keeping the hors d’oeuvres fun and easy-to-eat—and she's offered up a set of tips that will result in a delectable spread of snacks for your next soirée.

What exactly should you serve? Seinfeld advises to keep it simple. Think quick bites that don't require plates or any utensils. This keeps things relaxed, and involves less setup and cleanup.

Master the cocktail party, and read on for Seinfeld's full list of instructions.

How-to get set up:

1. Make popcorn on the stovetop and place in a large bowl.

2. Set out breadsticks, crackers, and flatbread in cups or bowls. Add a gluten free option.

3. Add a large bowl of clementines to the mix.

4. Fill a selection of small bowls with corn nuts, olives, chips, and pistachios. Set out smaller bowls for shells, peels, and pits.

5. Lay out cured meats like salami, prosciutto, etc. on a wood cutting board alongside a bunch of grapes.

6. Create a cheese board using one large hunk of Reggiano Parmesan to keep things simple. Set out cheese knives.

7. For a personalized touch, add a hefty stack of stylish cocktail napkins—remember, this snack spread is no plates or utensils required.

8. Finish off with votives for an additional decor element.

