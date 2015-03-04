Master the Cocktail Party: Jessica Seinfeld On How to Create a Delectable Spread of Snacks

Kelsey Glein
Mar 04, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs, and three children. Here, Seinfeld gives us her entertaining tips to help us prepare for the perfect cocktail party.

When it comes to throwing a winning cocktail party, Jessica Seinfeld believes it's all about keeping the hors d’oeuvres fun and easy-to-eatand she's offered up a set of tips that will result in a delectable spread of snacks for your next soirée.

What exactly should you serve? Seinfeld advises to keep it simple. Think quick bites that don't require plates or any utensils. This keeps things relaxed, and involves less setup and cleanup.

Master the cocktail party, and read on for Seinfeld's full list of instructions.

How-to get set up:

1. Make popcorn on the stovetop and place in a large bowl.

2. Set out breadsticks, crackers, and flatbread in cups or bowls. Add a gluten free option.

3. Add a large bowl of clementines to the mix.

4. Fill a selection of small bowls with corn nuts, olives, chips, and pistachios. Set out smaller bowls for shells, peels, and pits.

5. Lay out cured meats like salami, prosciutto, etc. on a wood cutting board alongside a bunch of grapes.

6. Create a cheese board using one large hunk of Reggiano Parmesan to keep things simple. Set out cheese knives.

7. For a personalized touch, add a hefty stack of stylish cocktail napkinsremember, this snack spread is no plates or utensils required.

8. Finish off with votives for an additional decor element.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial, and be sure to share your own favorite recipes with us on social media using #InStylexJess. For more of Jessica Seinfeld's favorite meals and entertaining ideas visit doitdelicious.com, and be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Plus, view more of Jessica Seinfeld’s recipe videos for InStyle here.

[MUSIC] Hi, InStyle. It's Jessica Seinfeld. We are here talking cocktail party food. So, cocktail parties can be very stressful if you are not organized. So the key for me is to get organized up front before people arrive. I think it through, I think how can I not be running around as much as possible. I like to sit right here on the floor the whole night, or as much as possible. So I get everything ready in advance and I put it out. For people to eat, and I don't like forks, and knives, and plates nece, to be necessary for this. I like to have food that people can pick, and they can talk, and they can eat, and it's not a whole event. The first thing I do is I pop a ton of popcorn, and I put some out, and then I have some stored, so I can always replenish that. I always serve breadsticks, because people love. A bread stick also looks nice on the table. I serve a flatbread, or a cracker, and I always have a gluten-free cracker for my gluten-free friends. One little tip that I love so much, and I got it from someone who you would not think is a domestic goddess, my friend Andy Cohen from watch what happens live. I've been going to his Christmas party probably for about 10 years and every year, he serves clementines on the table. And his friends are eating clementines all night long. And I just think that is the greatest thing because if you're drinking an it's late, it's a very refreshing little- Things to put in your mouth. I serve corn nuts, which for some reason people are crazy about. They're not that good for you, but they're very salty and they're very crunchy, and people love them, especially when they're drinking. I serve olives, any kind of olives. Always have a little plate for your pit, and always have a little bowl for just, people wanna throw gum or they wanna throw their clementine peel. Pistachios are excellent. People love it. It gives people something to do when they're talking, and they're eating, and they're drinking. Meat. People like to eat a cured meat when they're drinking, and I think it's a good idea, because it's a little bit of protein. When people are drinking a lot of alcohol, you end up. With less of an issue if you know what I mean. People feel like they're a little bit more satiated and full, so when they're drinking, you don't have any problems. I feel like a lot of people buy three cheeses, four cheeses, sometimes and it's a big mess on a platter. You don't need to go through that kind of effort and figure out what kind of cheese people like. Just buy one big hunk of parmesan cheese a little goes a long way. People love it, it's salty, it's just one of those very, very, appealing things. Looks good and it tastes good. So this is just an idea of a bunch of different things that you can do. [MUSIC] And it should really organize you. So you have a plan. You have ingredients to buy for your next or first cocktail party. For more ideas, go to instyle.com.

