Cooking with a Can't Cook: Try Jessica Seinfeld's No-Fuss Fettuccine with Lemon Sauce

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs, and three children. Here, Seinfeld shows us how to turn a "Can't Cook" into a "Can Cook" in no time at all.

Afraid to take the plunge and try your hand in the kitchen? Jessica Seinfeld advises that learning to cook as an adult doesn't require special skills, but is simply about organization and maintaining a positive mindset—and she's sharing one of her favorite no-fuss recipes to get you started.

Here, Seinfeld shows InStyle.com Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor how to go from a "Can't Cook" to a "Can Cook" with one crowd-pleasing dinner. While this may not win any nutrition contests, it's easy, delicious, and a great way to learn some fundamental skills in the kitchen. Plus, it can take as little as 15 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

RELATED: Jessica Seinfeld's Tips for Planning the Perfect Cocktail Party

Learn how to master a winning meal, and read on for Seinfeld's recipe instructions.

Fettuccine with Lemon Sauce: (Adapted from Marcella Hazan) Serves 4 to 6

Grated rind of 4 lemons 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 cup whipping cream 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 pound fettuccine 1/2 cup grated imported Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving freshly ground black pepper, for serving

1. Fill a large pot with water 1 inch from the top. Turn the heat on to high and let come to a boil.

2. Using a Microplane or cheese grater, grate the zest of the lemons, being careful to only grate the brightly colored skin, not the white part (the pith) underneath as it’s quite bitter. Then juice 1 of the lemons—you should get about 2 tablespoons.

3. Put the butter and cream into a large pot. Turn the heat to medium-high, and when the cream begins to boil, add the lemon juice and stir thoroughly. Stir in the grated lemon rind. Let simmer for 1 minute then turn off the heat.

4. Once the water has come to a boil, add 2 teaspoons salt. Then, add the pasta and cook according to the package directions (until al dente); drain. Transfer the drained pasta to the pot with the lemon sauce. Toss thoroughly and add the grated Parmesan, reheating and stirring over medium heat for 15 to 20 seconds until creamy, if necessary. Taste for salt. Add a little if you like.

5. Serve topped with freshly ground black pepper and extra Parmesan.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial, and be sure to share your own favorite recipes with us on social media using #InStylexJess. For more of Jessica Seinfeld's favorite meals and entertaining ideas visit doitdelicious.com, and be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Plus, view more of Jessica Seinfeld’s recipe videos for InStyle here.

RELATED: Jessica Seinfeld Demonstrates How to Make Perfect Poached Eggs

—Coordinated by InStyle.com’s Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor