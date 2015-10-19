Happy (and Healthy!) Snacking: Try Jessica Seinfeld's Quinoa Chip Recipe

Anna Hecht
Oct 19, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Looking for a new way to snack healthy? Jessica Seinfeld, cookbook author and founder of Baby Buggy, has you covered. With Seinfeld's signature recipe, you'll be chowing down on a crispy batch of quinoa chips in no time. 

"They are so easy," Seinfeld says. "They bake in 30 minutes, and they will be gone in less than 30 seconds in your house. That is what happens at mine."

In the video above, Seinfeld shows us how to make a savory black pepper quinoa chip. This time around, she chose to use black pepper, garlic powder, and sea salt for flavor. When she's in the mood for something sweet, Seinfeld instead tops her quinoa chips with cinnnamon, sugar, and nutmeg. 

"That's the great thing about these, you can tailor them to what you are into," Seinfeld says. "You can really just freestyle it." Get the recipe below, and for the full how-to, plus more topping ideas, watch the video above. 

Black Pepper Quinoa Chips

Makes: 36 chips

Vegetable cooking spray
½ cup brown rice flour
¼ cup quinoa flour
⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup water
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
kosher or flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
garlic power and freshly ground black pepper, for sprinkling

Directions

1. Heat the oven (with the oven racks toward the middle of the oven) to 300°F. Spray two sheet pans with cooking spray. 
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, quinoa flour, salt, water, and oil until smooth. It should look like pancake batter. If it’s a little thick, add a few extra drops of water.
3. For each cracker, scoop ½ tablespoon of the batter onto the prepared pan. Use the tablespoon to spread it evenly into a 2-inch circle. The important thing is that they are spread evenly. Repeat with the remaining batter, spacing an inch apart. You should be able to fit 12 to a pan.
4. Sprinkle the crackers with salt, garlic powder, and pepper.
5. Bake until the crackers are golden brown and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, it's Jessica Seinfeld, and I am very excited to make my current obsession with you today, quinoa chips. They are so easy, they bake in 30 minutes, and they will be gone in less than 30 seconds in your house. That's what happens in mine. First thing we're gonna do is put our oven to 300, and we're gonna move our racks To the middle of the oven. Now we're on to our ingredients. I'm using brown rice flour, half a cup. A great gluten free alternative. Next, we're using quinoa flour, great gluten free alternative as well. Quarter cup. We;re gonna put a pinch of salt. Two tablespoons of your favorite olive oil. And a half a cup of water. Very simple. [MUSIC] We're going to stir it until it's smooth. It kind of resembles pancake batter. [MUSIC] I feel like this is a little thick. I'm just going to add a little bit of water. A tiny amount sparingly as you go. Next spray your sheet pan with your favorite cooking spray. Measure out a half a tablespoon onto your pan. Because you're gonna get 12 per pan so that this batch yields 36 chips. And the key to this is making sure that they're even. Starting from the outside in, and then from the inside out, just smooth them out. Now is the fun part where you put your toppings on. We're gonna use today Black pepper, garlic powder and a little bit of sea salt. That's the great thing about these. You can really tailor them into what you're into. I make them sweet with cinnamon and sugar and nutmeg. I use poppy seeds and paprika. You can really just freestyle it. Whatever you have in your In your house. Now we're gonna put them in the oven, we're gonna bake them for about 30, 35 minutes 'til they're golden brown and crispy. You can bake your two or three trays at a time, whatever you have room for in your oven. And here they are, nice and crisp and golden brown. [MUSIC]

