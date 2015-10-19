Happy (and Healthy!) Snacking: Try Jessica Seinfeld's Quinoa Chip Recipe

Looking for a new way to snack healthy? Jessica Seinfeld, cookbook author and founder of Baby Buggy, has you covered. With Seinfeld's signature recipe, you'll be chowing down on a crispy batch of quinoa chips in no time.

"They are so easy," Seinfeld says. "They bake in 30 minutes, and they will be gone in less than 30 seconds in your house. That is what happens at mine."

In the video above, Seinfeld shows us how to make a savory black pepper quinoa chip. This time around, she chose to use black pepper, garlic powder, and sea salt for flavor. When she's in the mood for something sweet, Seinfeld instead tops her quinoa chips with cinnnamon, sugar, and nutmeg.

"That's the great thing about these, you can tailor them to what you are into," Seinfeld says. "You can really just freestyle it." Get the recipe below, and for the full how-to, plus more topping ideas, watch the video above.

Black Pepper Quinoa Chips

Makes: 36 chips

Vegetable cooking spray

½ cup brown rice flour

¼ cup quinoa flour

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup water

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

kosher or flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

garlic power and freshly ground black pepper, for sprinkling

Directions

1. Heat the oven (with the oven racks toward the middle of the oven) to 300°F. Spray two sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, quinoa flour, salt, water, and oil until smooth. It should look like pancake batter. If it’s a little thick, add a few extra drops of water.

3. For each cracker, scoop ½ tablespoon of the batter onto the prepared pan. Use the tablespoon to spread it evenly into a 2-inch circle. The important thing is that they are spread evenly. Repeat with the remaining batter, spacing an inch apart. You should be able to fit 12 to a pan.

4. Sprinkle the crackers with salt, garlic powder, and pepper.

5. Bake until the crackers are golden brown and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes.

Seinfeld's hair: Josue Perez

Makeup: Masako Kizuki