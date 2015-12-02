Jessica Jones's Krysten Ritter Shares an Adorably Frumpy Throwback Photo

Krysten Ritter may play a former superhero on her new Netflix series Jessica Jones but it seems that she didn't have super powers as a child IRL—at least, when it came to her fashion sense.

On The Late Late Show Tuesday, the actress explained that she was discovered at a shopping center by a talent scout as a young girl but was wearing the most unfashionable outfit ever. "I was at the mall with my mom wearing like dude's jeans, clogs, and a Chapstick necklace," she told host James Corden. Somehow, the agent was able to see her potential because it did lead to a career in modeling.

Corden then showed a photo of a very young Ritter showing off an adorably frumpy outfit.

"He was able to see through all that. Can we talk about the size of my feet? Bigger than the whole photo," she said. She also noted her pairing of a white turtleneck with white stockings. "What am I doing?"

"You're waiting to be scouted," said Corden.

See Ritter's adorable throwback photo and watch her discuss the experience in the video at top.