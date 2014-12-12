Jessica Chastain Reveals the Best Gift She's Ever Received (And It Will Surprise You!)

In a behind-the-scenes video filmed during the photo shoot for our January 2015 issue (on newsstands now), cover girl Jessica Chastain spills on the greatest gift she's ever received. While she admits it was difficult to decide on just one, she settled on something every teen dreams of getting: a car (though it was far from shiny and new).

"This is going to be a hard question to answer because my family is very into giving gifts," Chastain says in the video above. "I remember I got a car when I was 16, which was huge. It was a beautiful, used green Volvo that I named Vern. That was probably, like, the most exciting gift I've ever had."

Not only is the star grateful for the gifts she's received over the years, but she's also a pro at giving them, too. "Last year I surprised my family—they all opened boxes at the same time and it said, 'We're going to Disney World tomorrow' if you added up all the words. That was the most fun I've ever had and I filmed it all," she says. "That's probably the best vacation I've ever had, and my favorite moment of gifts."

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video above, and for more of the gorgeous Jessica Chastain, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

