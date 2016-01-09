Jessica Chastain Stuns in Our Top Looks of the Week Video 

From vivid hues to edgy separates, celebrities put on their A-game when stepping out this week. Several gorgeous gowns made the competition tough, but we managed to narrow it down to five standout styles to make it into our best looks of the week video.

Cate Blanchett looked regal in a powder blue Marc Jacobs gown at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, while Kristen Stewart smoldered in black leather-and-lace Chanel separates at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Jessica Chastain stepped out in an emerald green Carl Kapp waterfall design and Piaget diamonds at the National Board of Review Gala, and it was hard not to be mesmerized by the captivating hue. Olivia Munn lit up the world premiere of Ride Along 2 in a plunging, ruffled orange Balmain dress, and Alicia Vikander rocked a graphic print and a statement Dauphin ring at a pre-Golden Globes party.

Watch the video above to see the full looks