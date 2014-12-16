Jessica Chastain On Why She Won't Be Making Any New Year's Resolutions

Don't count on this star to be making a list of her goals for 2015! In a behind-the-scenes video filmed during the photo shoot for our January 2015 issue (on newsstands now), cover girl Jessica Chastain reveals the reason why she no longer makes New Year's resolutions.

RELATED: For the Full Feature, Subscribe to InStyle Now

"I stopped doing New Year's resolutions," Chastain shares in the video above. "I used to do them a lot, but then I stopped...I would make the New Year's resolution and I was like, 'I'm never going to go to the gym six days a week so why bother saying it.'"

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Reveals the Best Gift She's Ever Received (And It Will Surprise You!)

Instead, the star has a new take on what ending one year and beginning another should really be about—spending quality time with those you love. "Now, I'm more excited about the idea of New Year's Eve—what have I done in the past year and who do I wish I'd seen more of," the actress says. "So for me, definitely the holidays are about getting together with my friends and my family, trying to connect with them. And that's the most fun part."

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video above, and for more of the beautiful Jessica Chastain, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

PHOTOS: Style 100—The Best Looks and Trends of 2014