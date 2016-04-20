Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Spanked Madonna to Ellen DeGeneres

Jessica Chastain is not your typical concert-goer. While many of us would be satisfied to sit in an audience and watch Madonna sing, so is not the case for the actress. On a recent trip to Prague, Chastain and a friend attended the Material Girl's Rebel Heart Tour performance, and it's safe to say it'll be one both Madonna and Chastain remember for a long time.

"I was in Prague filming and someone was like, 'Hey, do you want to go to the Madonna concert tonight?' And I was like, 'Yea, who doesn't wanna go to the Madonna concert?'" the actress explain on a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I'm there dancing with my friends and someone comes up to me and is like, 'Hey, do you want to get on stage with Madonna?'" Although Chastain declined at first, she ended up getting on stage, where she did a routine with Madge and her dancers.

So how was it dancing with the icon? "I didn't even remember my name," Chastain joked to host Ellen DeGeneres, adding that she felt shy on stage. Not so shy, however, because she also gave the performer a spanking. Watch the full interview above to see what prompted Chastain to spank Madonna, and prepare to LOL.