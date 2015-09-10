VIDEO: Jessica Alba Explains "Soup to Nuts" How Her New Beauty Line Came to Be

Entrepreneur Jessica Alba has just expanded her Honest Company to include color cosmetics and skin care, and we couldn’t be more exited about it. We sat down with the star in New York City to learn more about her exciting new venture.

“I have been playing with my mom’s makeup since I was three, and playing dress up professionally since I was 12, so over 20 years of experience using every type of makeup product that’s really out there,” she explains in the clip above. “I am a beauty junkie. I find the coolest and the best lines that are out there and I am always interested in the most innovative products. So when I was launching Honest Beauty, I really wanted it to be amazing and to work. Soup to nuts, we went through a lot of trial and error and now its here and its amazing and I’m so happy to share it with you.

