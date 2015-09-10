VIDEO: Jessica Alba Explains "Soup to Nuts" How Her New Beauty Line Came to Be

Kim Peiffer
Sep 10, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

Entrepreneur Jessica Alba has just expanded her Honest Company to include color cosmetics and skin care, and we couldn’t be more exited about it. We sat down with the star in New York City to learn more about her exciting new venture.

“I have been playing with my mom’s makeup since I was three, and playing dress up professionally since I was 12, so over 20 years of experience using every type of makeup product that’s really out there,” she explains in the clip above. “I am a beauty junkie. I find the coolest and the best lines that are out there and I am always interested in the most innovative products. So when I was launching Honest Beauty, I really wanted it to be amazing and to work. Soup to nuts, we went through a lot of trial and error and now its here and its amazing and I’m so happy to share it with you.

Watch the clip above to see Alba talk about her brand new line, and see the full line at honestbeauty.com

PHOTOS: See Jessica Alba's Changing Looks

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I've always dreamt of having a beauty brand of my own. And when I launched the Honest Company, we We had so many people who wanted us to have a beauty company that they could trust. That is very transparent with the ingredients that they use. It has safe and healthy formulation but effective products. Okay, they're doing everything safe and healthy for their home and for their kids and what have you. But they feel like from the neck up they have to compromise. [MUSIC] And they don't wanna compromise anymore. And we are the answer to that. We also give back. We have a social aspect to our business. It's embedded in the business model. So, for every purchase, we donate time and money and product. And with the beauty company, Honest Beauty, we are sponsoring coding for girls. And, one of our partners, is girls who code, so we're really trying to put coding curriculum in schools across the country. So, I have been playing with my mom's makeup since I was three. But, playing dress up professionally since I was 12, so over 20 years experience. [MUSIC] Using every type of makeup products that's really out there. I travel all over the world and I'm a beauty junkie. I find the coolest and the best lines that are out there and I'm always interested in you know, the most innovative. products. So when I was launching The Honest Company Beauty, Honest Beauty products, I really wanted it to be amazing. And I wanted it to work. And I wanted the standard The bar to be really high. Soup to nuts, we went through a lot of trial and error but we came through with honest beauty and now it's here and it's amazing. And I'm so happy to share it with you guys.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!