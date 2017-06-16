Jessica Alba Wore Four Outfits in a Day That You'll Want to Copy Immediately

Jessica Alba was basically a walking Pinterest board on Thursday. The actress wore not one, not two, but four looks over the course of the day, and we now feel like we have enough outfit inspiration for the entire summer.

To kick off a day of promoting her new show Planet of the Apps around New York City, Alba donned a chestnut brown coat and tortoiseshell glasses. She paired the muted accessories with jeans, white platform slip-ons, and a Smart Water bottle (actresses need to stay hydrated too!).

Splash News

Later that same day, Alba was spotted in a new outfit on her way to The View's studios. She changed into a white dress and navy coat but kept her white platform shoes. She also carried the same bag—a baby pink Tod's tote that looked like it could potentially fit her extra clothing for the day.

Gotham/GC Images

Outfit No. 3 had a romantic vibe. Alba wore a maroon-colored dress with matching heels and a blush overcoat as she walked around New York with a coffee. We can't blame her for needing a little caffeine.

Raymond Hall/GC

While Alba spent most of the day glammed up for interviews, when the day came to a close, she let her hair down a bit. Alba changed into a casual gray dress and green light jacket when leaving her New York hotel, giving us a chic airport look and yet another outfit to copy.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

RELATED:—Jessica Alba’s Changing Looks

Because of her mini press tour, we have Alba to thank for a seriously powerful dose of summer fashion inspiration—all in less than 24 hours. What a day.