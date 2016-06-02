Jessica Alba Concealed Her Then-Baby Bump with This Red Carpet Dress

Jessica Alba doesn’t have to rely on a few year-round Cinderella moments to get our attention. Yes, the 35-year-old star is capable of sizzling in a two-piece bikini or making any airport’s TSA line her runway, but when it’s time to step foot in front of the cameras and onto the red carpet, the actress truly delivers.

For InStyle’s July cover star, an evening spent in a one-of-a kind designer frock is always unforgettable. That’s why the “very glamorous” peach Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes is hands-down a favorite. “I wanted to do a modern femme fatale,” she says of the look in the video above, adding that Rita Hayworth was her source of inspiration. Interestingly enough, the coral lip she wore with it wasn’t exactly her first choice. “It was a last-second impulsive choice to have my lipstick match the dress,” she says.

As for winning throwback moments, among her favorites, Alba cites the gold, ‘70s-inspired Michael Kors frock she wore to the 2012 Met Gala (“I felt like I just stepped outside of Studio 54,” she says), not to mention the blue Atelier Versace dress that helped conceal her then-baby bump at the 2011 BAFTA Awards. "I was happy I zipped the dressed up," she shares. "It was the last time I could go out without the bump being so big."

Thomas Whiteside

Watch the video above to hear Alba discuss more of her favorite red carpet moments, and to see our full feature on the actress and entrepreneur, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, June 10.