Jessica Alba Has a Fresh Take on Maternity Style in a Shoulder-Baring Sundress

Jessica Alba is a seasoned pro when it comes to maternity style.

The actress displayed her barely-there baby bump in a flowy Tanya Taylor summer dress (which is on sale!) just a few weeks after announcing her third pregnancy. To show off her expectant mother's glow, Alba wore the light pink patterned outfit with daring off-the-shoulder cutouts and black block heels.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Alba and her husband Cash Warren will be "outnumbered" once baby three joins Alba's two daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, and judging from the girls' smiling faces in Alba's pregnancy reveal Instagram, they're pretty pumped about that.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Maternity style seems to be a strong suit of Alba's, and she's already pulled off amazing maternity beachwear during her pregnancy.

We can't wait to see what other maternity looks Alba pulls out, because if this is any indication, we know they'll be stunning.