Jessica Alba and Jimmy Fallon Are Hilariously Bad Teammates in This Guessing Game

Jimmy Fallon debuted a new Tonight Show game called "Long Story Short" on Monday, but after seeing how things went down, how soon he'll bring it back again is debatable. The segment started out innocently enough, when the host teamed up with Jessica Alba (a 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards nominee—vote for her here), and Benicio Del Toro took on singer Miguel as his partner. The rules are simple: A member of each team picks a card from a board, and each card has a movie name written on it. The players have five seconds to get their teammate to guess what it is—they can be physical or say any words they want, but can’t say any words in the title.

Del Toro and Miguel went first, and Miguel guessed Top Gun in three seconds flat when Del Toro said “Tom Cruise" and “plane.”

“I didn’t think it would be that easy,” huffed Fallon, who would soon eat his words. But before things slid downhill, he got Alba to guess Beauty and the Beast by singing a few lines from “Tale as Old as Time.”

Del Toro understandably confused Miguel’s description of Fifty Shades of Grey with Pedro Almodovar’s Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!​, and after that the show basically dissolved into a warped version of that SNL skit “Secret Word.” Alba had no idea the clock was counting down as she thought about the best way to describe Braveheart, and suddenly asked, “Are we doing the time yet?” The buzzer sounded just as Fallon told her her that they were indeed already counting down.

“It was a good try,” the host said, before repeatedly slamming his forehead on the table. Click the video above to watch the game completely fall apart after that—although there is redemption at the end.

