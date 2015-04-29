Jeremy Renner Channels Ed Sheeran to Defend Hawkeye's Superpowers

Poor Hawkeye never gets any credit. He’s an ace archer, but as superheroes go, his abilities pale in comparison to, say, an iron suit that can fly or transforming into a hulking green monster. So Jeremy Renner, in character as least-respected Avengers team player, took to a piano last night to defend his honor on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon.

Singing along to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Hawkeye crooned: “Will people believe that I’m not quite as tough? Will anyone even notice me?” before launching into a list of his other positive attributes, including his collection of scarves and berets, the fact that he plays trombone in a ska band, and how he even gets free guacamole at Chipotle.

The sketch is the latest in a recent round of gentle Hawkeye ribbing, but if nothing else, Renner revealed one superpower of his own—he nails a dead-on Ed Sheeran impression. Watch Renner's whole performance by clicking the video above.

