Jennifer Esposito Talks Dealing with Adversity: "I Don't Have a Tolerance for Injustice"

If there's anyone who knows how to overcome adversity it's the Brooklyn born Italian actress, dancer, and model Jennifer Esposito. In this segment of the Power Women TV series Esposito shares her advice for conquering obstacles and moving forward in life.

The I Still Know What You Did Last Summer actress reminds us that she has, "never had an option to just lay down." Naturally, Esposito has an innate drive to fight challenges and she even confessed, "I don't have a tolerance for injustice." She went on to admit that when she's faced with adversities there's a fury that is stirred within her. Instead of focusing on the problem Esposito looks for the solution and says, "I need to do something. So, I tell any woman or man to take that energy (sadness, fury, or aggravation)...and use it to push yourself forward." To Learn more watch the full interview above.

