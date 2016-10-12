Jennifer Lopez's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

InStyle Staff
Oct 12, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

When you have a body like Jennifer Lopez, you'd want to show it off at every chance you get. For J.Lo, that means a perfectly executed parade of red carpet looks that range from nearly nude, skintight jumpsuits to gowns that fit her like a glove. This is, after all, the star who wore that unforgettable navel-plunging Versace gown to the 2000 Grammys or the barely there gown to the Met Gala last year.

In 2016, J.Lo found herself in a more demure fashion state of mind, opting for a caped creation by Giambattistsa Valli Haute Couture to the Globes or a sculpted Roland Mouret number later that same night at the after-party. Of course, there were still classic "J.Lo" moments, like a sexy embellished Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit or a slinky cut-out Cushnie et Ochs number. Take a look at her top five red carpet moments of 2016 above, and see the rest of InStyle's 2016 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] With her consistently perfect execution of skin tight jumpsuits, twirling gowns, and runway couture, Jennifer Lopez could teach a master class on red carpet dressing. Here, we take a peek at her five top looks. Lopez surprised everyone with a somewhat demure caped marigold Giambattista Valli haute couture gown at the Golden Globes. Well, okay, the body-hugging [UNKNOWN] waist and high slit did tap into the star's trademark sex appeal. Nothing says classic J-Lo like a jumpsuit, and she stunned in this sexy, beaded Zuhair Murad couture number at the American Idol party. Pointy red pumps and glossy red lips finished the look. [MUSIC] Lopez went for streamline for the Warner Brothers InStyle Golden Globe After Party and sculpted floor length Roland Mouret. The designer signature tailoring hugged her curves in all the right places. This is proof that Lopez can sizzle in every shape, even when as cool as mint, as seen here in this pastel pencil dress number by Cushnie et Ochs at The Perfect Match premiere. Lopez makes white look far from bridal in a sultry sheath dress by Vatanika at the Ice Age Collision Course premiere. The lace overlay and choker, combined with the frilly cuffs, take the look into coquettish territory. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!