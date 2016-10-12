Jennifer Lopez's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks from 2016

When you have a body like Jennifer Lopez, you'd want to show it off at every chance you get. For J.Lo, that means a perfectly executed parade of red carpet looks that range from nearly nude, skintight jumpsuits to gowns that fit her like a glove. This is, after all, the star who wore that unforgettable navel-plunging Versace gown to the 2000 Grammys or the barely there gown to the Met Gala last year.

In 2016, J.Lo found herself in a more demure fashion state of mind, opting for a caped creation by Giambattistsa Valli Haute Couture to the Globes or a sculpted Roland Mouret number later that same night at the after-party. Of course, there were still classic "J.Lo" moments, like a sexy embellished Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit or a slinky cut-out Cushnie et Ochs number. Take a look at her top five red carpet moments of 2016 above, and see the rest of InStyle's 2016 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood.