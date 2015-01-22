Jennifer Lopez Swears "There's Worse Movies Than Gigli Out There!"

Jennifer Lopez has had a decades-spanning career on screen that's brought her acclaim for her work in films like Selena and Out of Sight. But for every critical and box office hit that's on Lopez's resume, she's had her fair share of clunkers and misfires. In fact, it's something the actress-singer-American Idol judge readily admitted during her funny and honest chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday.

"I'm at a point in my career where I don't have to do a movie all the time, which is kinda great because ... they're hard," the Boy Next Door star admitted. When reminiscing about her films, Lopez added, "There's some where I go, 'Wow, it's so amazing to be a part of that," and some that ... you mention the name and I'm like, 'What? Huh?'." But, as she matter-of-factly put it, "Nobody bats a thousand!"

Lopez—who wore a stunning black and green ensemble for her Late Night visit—recalled her most infamous film, Gigli, which she said that she and co-star and former flame Ben Affleck "got a lot of crap at that time ... because we were together." But, even with all the flak the movie received, Lopez swears, "There's worse movies than Gigli out there!"

In addition to dissecting her filmography, JLo also opened up to Meyers about her kids, her days as a dancer, and being the inspiration for Sir Mix-a-Lot's famous song "Baby Got Back." Click on the video above to watch full segment.

